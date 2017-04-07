10 Black Shows & Movies To Watch On Netflix This Month

Grab a bottle of wine and snuggle up next to your Netflix and chill partner, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April.
Dear White People
The Get Down- Season 2
Chewing Gum- Season 2
Sandy Wexler
Rodney King
Richard Pryor- Live & Smokin’
Kevin Hart: What Now?
Disney’s Queen Of Katwe
Cool Runnings
A Murder In The Park
Boy Bye
