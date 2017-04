Mary Mary On Why Its Not Difficult To Be Their Authentic Selves On TV [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell were chatting about their journey as Mary Mary and their respective solo careers. They also took some questions from listeners, and explained why they don’t have any regrets about anything that was shown on their show, The Mary Mary Show, despite the fact that they may not have been happy with everything shown.

Erica & Tina also talk about why they didn’t find it difficult to let go and be themselves on television. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

