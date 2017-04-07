Faith Walking: I’m In Trouble And It’s All Good [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains why, when we find ourselves in the midst of adversity, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes, God knows this is coming before it comes, and the reason for it is to make you stronger; to make you grow and come out on the other side of it a better person.

Just because you’re facing trouble, doesn’t mean God doesn’t love you. You’ve got to go through some things in life- and you’ve got to give God praise even when thinks aren’t going too well, because he’s still there. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

