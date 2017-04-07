Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: I’m In Trouble And It’s All Good [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains why, when we find ourselves in the midst of adversity, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes, God knows this is coming before it comes, and the reason for it is to make you stronger; to make you grow and come out on the other side of it a better person.

Just because you’re facing trouble, doesn’t mean God doesn’t love you. You’ve got to go through some things in life- and you’ve got to give God praise even when thinks aren’t going too well, because he’s still there. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: Go To Bed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Consequences Of Sin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Redwood Trees [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

Continue reading 5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

These are the must see films of faith.

Bad , Erica Campbell , faith walking , God , Good , Trials , trouble

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 week ago
National 03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
National 03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
National 02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
National 01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
National 01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
National 11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16