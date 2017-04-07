Jason & Jonathan Nelson On Why They Haven’t Made An Album Together Yet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jonathan Nelson (left) and Jason Nelson (right) were chatting with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about being brothers in gospel and ministry! They talk about singing from a young age, and finding that passion together in church. They reminisce about why they used to get in trouble as kids. They also explain why they haven’t done an album together yet.
As Bishop of his church, and Jason talks about juggling that responsibility as well as a family and his career as an artist. Jonathan talks about being a worship leader, and stepping down to do full-time ministry. They also talk about combatting nerves, their current projects and they also reveal which of each other’s songs are their favorites. Click on the audio player below to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”