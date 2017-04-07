Lifestyle
Two Fatalities Reported After Truck Plows Into Swedish Department Store

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfvensaid said the details indicated a suspected act of terrorism.

The Light NC staff
Stockholm police are investigating after a truck reportedly drove into Ahlens department store on Friday,  causing at least two fatalities and several injuries, NBC News reports.

Swedish Prime Minister Stephen Löfvensaid said one suspect was in custody and believes the incident was an act of terrorism.

According to the outlet, the store is located in the city’s downtown area. NBC News spoke with Maria Nathalie, an eyewitness who escaped the building moments after the attack.

“People started running down the stairs when the fire alarm started,” Nathalie told the outlet. “And when we came down to the bottom of the building all we could see was a lot of smoke and there was someone who helped us get out on the other side of the building.”

Other witnesses described a scene of panic as smoke-filled the streets.

“I went to the main street when a big truck came out of nowhere,” a witness said to the Daily Star. “I could not see if anyone was driving it but it got out of control. I saw at least two being run over. I ran as fast as I could from there.”

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: NBC NewsDaily Star

