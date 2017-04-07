Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Winnie Harlow Gleams In All White And Stands Proud As The New ‘Me To We’ Ambassador

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Winnie Harlow Attends The ME To WE Semiprecious Launch At Bloomingdale's

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


Canadian model Winnie Harlow attended the Me to We Semi-Precious Collection launch in New York City Thursday evening wearing an all white look from the Christian Siriano Spring 2017 Collection.

Thank you to my @metowe charity Family for having me at the launch of your new Semi Precious line 🖤

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

Winnie’s white dress definitely brought a spring feel, with its deep v line and thin spaghetti straps on the shoulders. The dress was buttoned down the front, ending at a stylish split above the knees. She wore the dress with a long white coat designed by IRO Paris and paired her look with silver sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

I love you 💋

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

Winnie came out to support the Me to We event because she is now the spokesperson for their jewelry collection, which features hand made jewelry by women in Kenya. They make necklaces and different styles of beaded wrap bracelets that come in beautiful shapes and colors. Winnie can be seen wearing some of the pieces in the above photo.

The Canadian beauty definitely has her reasons for supporting this type of cause and talked about it when she spoke with Racked recently. “It started with me going to Kenya and really experiencing the process [of how this jewelry is made] for myself. What makes it so important to me, personally, is the reminder of what each piece means; the reminder that we have things like [food and clean water] so readily available, and we just take them for granted. Everyone everywhere should have those things too and we’re working towards making that happen.”

Thank you to my @metowe charity Family for having me at the launch of your new Semi Precious line 🖤

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow) on

The women in Kenya who make the jewelry receive a fair pay of their work, as most artisan organizations strive to achieve. Check out more of Me to We and be sure to support a positive cause.

DON’T MISS:

Haute Or Naught: Winnie Harlow’s Denim On Denim Look

The All Black, All Female Gift Guide That You Need To Shop Now

Duro Olowu Brings His Ready To Wear Aesthetic To An Epic Sidney Garber Jewelry Collaboration

What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

10 photos Launch gallery

What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

Continue reading What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

What A Win: Winnie Harlow Scores Her First Elle Canada Cover

Canadian Fashion Model <strong>Winnie Harlow</strong> graces the February issue of<em> Elle Magazine</em> (Canada). Winnie has been making waves since her appearance as a contestant on America’s Next Top Model. She’s been breaking down barriers in the world of fashion, rearranging the standards of beauty and continues to do so with her latest accomplishment. Check out more of her beautiful poses from Elle!

#BlackModelsMatter , black models , christian siriano , Kenya , me to we , stuart weitzman , winnie harlow

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 week ago
National 03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
National 03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
National 02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
National 01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
National 01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
National 11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16