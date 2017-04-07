List Of Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|
Name of Event:
|Women’s Health Awareness Day 2017
|Event Date:
|04/08/2017
|Event Time:
|8:30a
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|North Carolina Central University, Mary Townes Bldg
|Address Line 1:
|1900 Concord Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27707
|Event Description:
|As women, we take care of everyone — our spouses, children, parents, other family members, and even friends. However, we tend to neglect ourselves, especially when it concerns our health. This community event is FREE to the women of Durham, North Carolina and surrounding counties. It provides health awareness, education, information, resources, and on-site health screenings.
Goals
Sponsor: National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Clinical Research Branch, Office of Human Research Compliance
|Event Contact:
|Lynae Thomas
|Event Contact Number:
|919-541-9844
|Foster Care Pre-Service Training
|Event Date:
|04/08/2017
|Event Time:
|9am to 4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Carmen Abreu-Riley
|Address Line 1:
|4020 Wake Forest Rd, Suite 301
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27609
|Event Description:
|Have you ever considered the “invisible children” in our own community? Lutheran Services Carolinas invites you, family members and friends to come attend our pre-service training to learn more about becoming a licensed foster parent or adopting from foster care.
LSC will be starting another five week Saturday training session from April 8, 2017 to May 6, 2017, if interested please contact our recruiter Carmen Abreu-Riley (919) 307-9368 for further information.
We look forward to hearing from you in your interest in foster care.
|Event Contact:
|Carmen Abreu-Riley
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 307-9368
|Bowling For Scholars
|Event Date:
|04/08/2017
|Event Time:
|1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|B&B Lanes
|Address Line 1:
|3003 Fort Bragg Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville NC 28303
|Event Description:
|Fayetteville Technical Community College Association of Educational Office Professionals are having a bowl for scholars that allow 4-6 members per team to bowl 3 games including shoe rental for $15.00 a person. We will have prizes, raffles, and more. Proceeds from ticket sales and concession go towards student scholarships.
|Event Contact:
|Dani Meir
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 678-8292
|Ushers Anniversary
|Event Date:
|04/09/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Glorious Destination Holiness Church
|Address Line 1:
|5709 Bragg Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28303
|Event Description:
|Glorious Destination Holiness Church invites you to join them at their Ushers Anniversary. The Guest Preacher is Bishop Morris Aekins. Come join us and be blessed!
|Event Contact:
|Debra Baldwin
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 850-3390
|2nd Annual Prevention of Child Abuse Vigil
|Event Date:
|04/08/2017
|Event Time:
|Ribbon Ceremony (4:45 PM) Program (5:00 PM )
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Chuch
|Address Line 1:
|9433 White Oak Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Garner, North Carolina
|Event Description:
|Children of all ages are invited to participate!
The vigil consists of guest speakers, performances by children, and prayers. At a designated time, each child will receive a battery- operated candle or teddy bear and move to an assigned area in the church. Adults will also receive a provided candle.
|Event Contact:
|Carolyn Penny
|Event Contact Number:
|9199318898
|Event Contact Email:
|carolynpenny@handsofprotection.or
|Interdenominational (ICFC) Holy Week Services
|Event Date:
|04/10-14/2017
|Event Time:
|7:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|360 Burgess Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27523
|Event Description:
|The Interdenominational Community Fellowship of Churches (ICFC) will have Holy Week Services, Monday, April 10 thru Friday, April 14, 2017. Guest Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Daran Mitchell, Pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church, Greensboro, NC. Service will begin at 7 PM Nightly. Host Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy and Holland Chapel AME Zion Church. Location: 360 Burgess Road, Apex, NC 27523. Office Phone #:919-362-7831. The public is invited to attend.
|Event Contact:
|Holland Chapel Church Office
|Event Contact Number:
|919-362-7831
|27th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|04/09/2017
|Event Time:
|7:50am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|316 Hebron Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their pastor’s, Dr. William C. Turner, Jr., 27th Pastoral Anniversary Sunday, April 9th. Dr. Valerie Cooper, associate professor of black studies at Duke University will speak at the 7:50am service. The speaker at the 10:45am service will be Dr. Howard E. McNair of New Stoney Hill United Holy Church of Goldsboro, North Carolina. New Stoney Hill United Holy Church choir will supply music for the service. The public is invited.
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Hall
|Event Contact Number:
|9199496381
|Event Contact Email:
|shall.sh24@gmail.com