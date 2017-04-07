Local Events
Home > Local Events

List Of Community Events For The Weekend

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 


Name of Event: 		 Women’s Health Awareness Day 2017
Event Date:  04/08/2017
Event Time:  8:30a
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  North Carolina Central University, Mary Townes Bldg
Address Line 1:  1900 Concord Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27707
Event Description:  As women, we take care of everyone — our spouses, children, parents, other family members, and even friends. However, we tend to neglect ourselves, especially when it concerns our health. This community event is FREE to the women of Durham, North Carolina and surrounding counties. It provides health awareness, education, information, resources, and on-site health screenings.

Goals
•Inform and empower women to take responsibility for their health
•Encourage women to understand their health options
•Identify services, resources, and products that best help them prevent poor health, which reduces the number of health issues and creates health equity

Sponsor: National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Clinical Research Branch, Office of Human Research Compliance
Co-Sponsors: Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Durham Alumnae Delta House Inc., and North Carolina Central University Department of Public Health Education
Event Contact:  Lynae Thomas
Event Contact Number:  919-541-9844

 

  Foster Care Pre-Service Training
Event Date:  04/08/2017
Event Time:  9am to 4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Carmen Abreu-Riley
Address Line 1:  4020 Wake Forest Rd, Suite 301
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27609
Event Description:  Have you ever considered the “invisible children” in our own community? Lutheran Services Carolinas invites you, family members and friends to come attend our pre-service training to learn more about becoming a licensed foster parent or adopting from foster care.

LSC will be starting another five week Saturday training session from April 8, 2017 to May 6, 2017, if interested please contact our recruiter Carmen Abreu-Riley (919) 307-9368 for further information.

We look forward to hearing from you in your interest in foster care.
Event Contact:  Carmen Abreu-Riley
Event Contact Number:  (919) 307-9368

 

 

Bowling For Scholars
Event Date:  04/08/2017
Event Time:  1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  B&B Lanes
Address Line 1:  3003 Fort Bragg Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville NC 28303
Event Description:  Fayetteville Technical Community College Association of Educational Office Professionals are having a bowl for scholars that allow 4-6 members per team to bowl 3 games including shoe rental for $15.00 a person. We will have prizes, raffles, and more. Proceeds from ticket sales and concession go towards student scholarships.
Event Contact:  Dani Meir
Event Contact Number:  (910) 678-8292

 

 

  Ushers Anniversary
Event Date:  04/09/2017
Event Time:  4:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church
Address Line 1:  5709 Bragg Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28303
Event Description:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church invites you to join them at their Ushers Anniversary. The Guest Preacher is Bishop Morris Aekins. Come join us and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Debra Baldwin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 850-3390

 

  2nd Annual Prevention of Child Abuse Vigil
Event Date:  04/08/2017
Event Time:  Ribbon Ceremony (4:45 PM) Program (5:00 PM )
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Chuch
Address Line 1:  9433 White Oak Road
City, State, Zip:  Garner, North Carolina
Event Description:  Children of all ages are invited to participate!

The vigil consists of guest speakers, performances by children, and prayers. At a designated time, each child will receive a battery- operated candle or teddy bear and move to an assigned area in the church. Adults will also receive a provided candle.
Event Contact:  Carolyn Penny
Event Contact Number:  9199318898
Event Contact Email:  carolynpenny@handsofprotection.or

 

 

  Interdenominational (ICFC) Holy Week Services
Event Date:  04/10-14/2017
Event Time:  7:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  The Interdenominational Community Fellowship of Churches (ICFC) will have Holy Week Services, Monday, April 10 thru Friday, April 14, 2017. Guest Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Daran Mitchell, Pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church, Greensboro, NC.  Service will begin at 7 PM Nightly. Host Rev. Dr. Orlando R. Dowdy and Holland Chapel AME Zion Church.  Location:  360 Burgess Road, Apex, NC  27523. Office Phone #:919-362-7831.  The public is invited to attend.
Event Contact:  Holland Chapel Church Office
Event Contact Number:  919-362-7831

 

 

 

 

  27th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  04/09/2017
Event Time:  7:50am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their pastor’s, Dr. William C. Turner, Jr., 27th Pastoral Anniversary Sunday, April 9th. Dr. Valerie Cooper, associate professor of black studies at Duke University will speak at the 7:50am service. The speaker at the 10:45am service will be Dr. Howard E. McNair of New Stoney Hill United Holy Church of Goldsboro, North Carolina. New Stoney Hill United Holy Church choir will supply music for the service. The public is invited.
Event Contact:  Sharon Hall
Event Contact Number:  9199496381
Event Contact Email:  shall.sh24@gmail.com

 

 

community calendar , local events , local happenings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 week ago
National 03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
National 03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
National 02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
National 01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
National 01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
National 11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16