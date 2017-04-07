List Of Community Events For The Weekend

Event Description:

As women, we take care of everyone — our spouses, children, parents, other family members, and even friends. However, we tend to neglect ourselves, especially when it concerns our health. This community event is FREE to the women of Durham, North Carolina and surrounding counties. It provides health awareness, education, information, resources, and on-site health screenings. Goals

•Inform and empower women to take responsibility for their health

•Encourage women to understand their health options

•Identify services, resources, and products that best help them prevent poor health, which reduces the number of health issues and creates health equity Sponsor: National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), Clinical Research Branch, Office of Human Research Compliance

Co-Sponsors: Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Durham Alumnae Delta House Inc., and North Carolina Central University Department of Public Health Education