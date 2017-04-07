Congratulations To Pastor Morrisey Our March Pastor Of The Month

Congratulations to Pastor Dr. Claudie T. Morrisey of Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church on being our March Pastor of the month. Soon we will visit Littlefield Missionary Bapt. Church to present the Pastor of the Month plaque. Brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and The Light 103.9

Here’s more about Pastor Morrisey:

We the Pastors Aide Ministry & Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church family with great pleasure would like to nominate our pastor, Dr. Claudie T. Morrisey as March Pastor of the Month. We would like to recognize him for his outstanding leadership at Littlefield Missionary Baptist Church. His love, dedication, and commitment to God’s people. His tireless efforts to advance the kingdom of God and to represent the Glorious Gospel through knowledge and his endless giving. Being empowered by God with amazing understanding and revelation of the word, brings about anointed teaching and applications of the principles for our lives in the word. As the Shepard of LMBC Pastor Morrisey believes in leading by example. He is always the first to extend a helping hand in his giving to strangers that may show up unannounced. His heart to give makes him extraordinary because he always says “The Lord will provide”. He influences us not only with his lips also with his life. He plays a great role in our Sunday School class and other church functions and auxiliaries. He is involved in the community area outreach program (MAC) and served as 2nd Vice Minister and Deacon’s Union of WUMBA. Keeping his great sense of humor, makes him so deserving of this award. We are proud to be under his leadership where God is still “Linking Our Purpose to Our Destiny”…… LMBC Family…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: