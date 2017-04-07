‘I Started Shaking:’ Black Delivery Man Says Received Noose From NYC Butcher

New York City Police said Thursday that an African-American delivery man said that he got a noose as a “gift” from a well-known butcher who now is the subject of a hate crime investigation, reports the New York Daily News.
From New York Daily News:
Joe Ottomanelli, of Ottomanelli & Sons Meat Market on Bleecker St., is accused of giving Victor Sheppard a noose fashioned out of yellow rope and an odd message, sources said.
“If you ever have any stress, just put it around your neck and pull it. I could even help you with it,” Sheppard, 36, said Ottomanelli told him.
“I started shaking,” he told the Daily News. “He was laughing. I don’t know what kind of joke that is…”
Police also added that Ottomanelli also allegedly made racist statements in the past, and the National Action Network plans to hold a rally for tolerance in front of the butcher’s shop Friday, reports Pix 11.
SOURCE: New York Daily News, Pix 11
