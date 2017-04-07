‘I Started Shaking:’ Black Delivery Man Says Received Noose From NYC Butcher

‘I Started Shaking:’ Black Delivery Man Says Received Noose From NYC Butcher

NYPD opened a hate crime investigation after Victor Sheppard said the butcher told him to "put the noose around his neck and pull it."

NewsOne Staff
New York City Police said Thursday that an African-American delivery man said that he got a noose as a “gift” from a well-known butcher who now is the subject of a hate crime investigation, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

Joe Ottomanelli, of Ottomanelli & Sons Meat Market on Bleecker St., is accused of giving Victor Sheppard a noose fashioned out of yellow rope and an odd message, sources said.

“If you ever have any stress, just put it around your neck and pull it. I could even help you with it,” Sheppard, 36, said Ottomanelli told him.

“I started shaking,” he told the Daily News. “He was laughing. I don’t know what kind of joke that is…”

Police also added that Ottomanelli also allegedly made racist statements in the past, and the National Action Network plans to hold a rally for tolerance in front of the butcher’s shop Friday, reports Pix 11.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsPix 11

