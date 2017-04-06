FAB FINDS: An Easy Reminder For People To Respek Your Blackness

Farrow and Co. (pronounced Pharaoh) is a lifestyle clothing brand focused on both men and women’s apparel that celebrate Black culture and life. The brand goes a step further, focusing on an entrepreneurial lifestyle, for those that want to celebrate and showcase their idiosyncratic style. The brand was founded in Miami in 2014 by Chammy Farrow. She has released these dope Respek My Blackness snapbacks and t-shirts that will be sure to draw attention and spark conversation when you wear yours.

“We are a Black owned company and there is so much going on with my people both good and not so favorable, especially now, I felt hat the message was important and needed to be seen and shared.” ~ Chammy Farrow

Chammy spoke with Hello Beautiful and explained why she created these bold hats.

It’s undoubted that we are at an intersection and living through a pivotal moment in history. Chammy confesses, “I did it for the culture, honestly.” While right now you can only buy Respek My Blackness snapbacks and t-shirts, there is more coming from the burgeoning business promoting Blackness and Black culture.

You can purchase a $45.00 hat, here

