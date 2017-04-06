Basketball Player Thabo Sefolosha Gets $4 Million Settlement In New York City Police Brutality Case

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Basketball Player Thabo Sefolosha Gets $4 Million Settlement In New York City Police Brutality Case

Before the city decided to settle, a jury found the professional athlete innocent of police charges that he resisted arrest.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

New York City and Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha reached a $4 million settlement Wednesday over the athlete’s police brutality lawsuit, the New York Daily News reports.

The federal lawsuit, filed in April 2016, accused five police officers of false arrest and excessive force when they took him into custody outside a Manhattan nightclub in 2015.

Officers were clearing a crime scene in which another NBA player, Chris Copeland, was stabbed in an unrelated incident. The police said Sefolosha and his then-teammate, Pero Antic, refused to follow their orders to clear the area.

In a criminal complaint, the officers accused 6-foot-7 Sefolosha of charging at one of the officers from behind. During the arrest, the athlete’s right fibula was broken when the cops knocked him to the ground. Consequently, Sefolosha missed the 2015 playoffs because of his broken leg.

Authorities charged him with resisting arrest, obstruction, and disorderly conduct.

Rather than accept a plea deal, Sefolosha chose to defend himself in court. The athlete admitted to arguing with the officers, but denied charging at any of them. The jury agreed acquitted him of all charges.

With the criminal matter behind him, the basketball player filed the civil lawsuit.

The settlement is “no admission of liability” or that Sefolosha is “blameless” in the incident, the city’s Law Department said in a statement, according to the Daily News.

It comes “in light of the gravity of his injuries, the potential impact on his career as a professional athlete and the challenge for a jury in sorting out the facts in this incident, the resolution of the case was in the best interests of the City,” the statement continued.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Indiana Jury Awards $18 To Innocent Black Victim Of Police Assault

Black Journalist Sues LAPD &amp; Police Chief Over False Arrest

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

basketball player who sued for police brutality , new york city police , NYPD , Police brutality , Thabo Sefolosha

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 week ago
National 03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
National 03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
National 02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
National 01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
National 01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
National 11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16