GRIFF’s Prayer For Parents During Spring Break [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF notes that it’s spring break time for the kids. He’s glad they get the chance to take one last break from school before they close out the year, and get some time to relax and be kids before getting back to the books.
But GRIFF can’t help but notice how inconvenient of a time spring break can be for parents, and he just asks that they get included on the decision making process next time around. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thanks For Taking A Chunk Out Of 85 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “It Ain’t Me, It’s You- And Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Why Las Vegas Is No Longer “Sin City” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
TREND REPORT: 7 Trends For Spring Summer 2017 From Black Designers At NYFW
28 photos Launch gallery
1. NATURALLY NEUTRAL
1 of 28
2. NATURALLY NEUTRAL
2 of 28
3. NATURALLY NEUTRAL
3 of 28
4. NATURALLY NEUTRAL
4 of 28
5. LALA ANTHONY, SERENA WILLIAMS, CIARA
5 of 28
6. GO GRAY
6 of 28
7. GO GRAY
7 of 28
8. GO GRAY
8 of 28
9. GO GRAY
9 of 28
10. STRIPES
10 of 28
11. STRIPES
11 of 28
12. STRIPES
12 of 28
13. STRIPES
13 of 28
14. STRIPES
14 of 28
15. SHEER CONFIDENCE
15 of 28
16. SHEER CONFIDENCE
16 of 28
17. SHEER CONFIDENCE
17 of 28
18. SHEER CONFIDENCE
18 of 28
19. SHEER CONFIDENCE
19 of 28
20. SHEER CONFIDENCE
20 of 28
21. SHEER CONFIDENCE
21 of 28
22. SHEER CONFIDENCE
22 of 28
23. IN MY WHITE TEE
23 of 28
24. IN MY WHITE TEE
24 of 28
25. IN MY WHITE TEE
25 of 28
26. WHAT A WAIST
Source:Instagram
26 of 28
27. FLOURISH WITH FLORALS
27 of 28
28. FLOURISH IN FLORALS
28 of 28