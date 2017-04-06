GRIFF’s Prayer For Parents During Spring Break [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF notes that it’s spring break time for the kids. He’s glad they get the chance to take one last break from school before they close out the year, and get some time to relax and be kids before getting back to the books.

Follow @GetUpErica

But GRIFF can’t help but notice how inconvenient of a time spring break can be for parents, and he just asks that they get included on the decision making process next time around. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Thanks For Taking A Chunk Out Of 85 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “It Ain’t Me, It’s You- And Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Why Las Vegas Is No Longer “Sin City” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]