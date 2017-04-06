Mary Mary On Working Through Arguments In The Middle Of Performances [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tina and Erica Campbell were chatting all things Mary Mary! They revealed what’s going on with the 6th season of “The Mary Mary Show.” Tina Campbell hilariously recalls being burdened with the business dealings of Mary Mary while Erica handled the meet and greets. Erica & Tina also talk about never letting anything get in the way of them performing for an audience once they had promised to do so- whether it be money, or even an arguement between themselves.

Plus, Tina dishes about one hilarious thing Erica used to do that would drive her crazy, and reveals why she’s about to re-release her solo album, which she says “carried her through” when she couldn’t pray. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

