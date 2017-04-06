Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Mary Mary On Working Through Arguments In The Middle Of Performances [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Tina and Erica Campbell were chatting all things Mary MaryThey revealed what’s going on with the 6th season of “The Mary Mary Show.” Tina Campbell hilariously recalls being burdened with the business dealings of Mary Mary while Erica handled the meet and greets. Erica & Tina also talk about never letting anything get in the way of them performing for an audience once they had promised to do so- whether it be money, or even an arguement between themselves.

Plus, Tina dishes about one hilarious thing Erica used to do that would drive her crazy, and reveals why she’s about to re-release her solo album, which she says “carried her through” when she couldn’t pray. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tina & Erica Campbell Talk About The Humble Beginnings Of Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: La’Porsha Renae Sings A Bunch Of Her Favorite Mary Mary Songs! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jor’Dan Armstrong On Being Influenced By Mary Mary & Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell , Mary Mary , Money , Performing , Singing , Tina Campbell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 7 days ago
National 03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
National 03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
National 02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
National 01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
National 01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
National 11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16