Strong Storms In The Triangle Delays Some Schools

Weather concerns this morning is cause for some school delays. Schools in Harnett, Johnston, Wayne and Wilson counties are all on a two hour delay, while Edgecombe County is operating on a three hour delay.

ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart is monitoring the storm this morning and says it is capable of producing flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and large hail – adding that he “can’t rule out an isolated tornado.”

A wind advisory is also in effect for much today after the weather moves through.

Read more at ABC 11.

