weather
Home > Weather

Strong Storms In The Triangle Delays Some Schools

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Rain drops on ground

Source: Comstock / Getty

Weather concerns this morning is cause for some school delays. Schools in Harnett, Johnston, Wayne and Wilson counties are all on a two hour delay, while Edgecombe County is operating on a three hour delay.

ABC11 Meteorologist Steve Stewart is monitoring the storm this morning and says it is capable of producing flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and large hail – adding that he “can’t rule out an isolated tornado.”

A wind advisory is also in effect for much today after the weather moves through.

Read more at ABC 11.

ABC11 , severe weather

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 7 days ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago