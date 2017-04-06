Keke Wyatt Talks To Willie Moore, Jr. About Expecting [Again]

R&B vocalist and reality TV star Keke Wyatt has a big family already. But she’s just announced that she and her husband, Michael Ford, are expecting a child, which will be Keke’s ninth. The couple have five children together and Keke has three from a previous relationship.

Willie Moore, Jr. talked to Wyatt about her pregnancy and her relationship with her husband, which was featured on a season on Marriage Boot Camp.

Check it out below:


 

Here, Keke talks about her love for music and the Lord on an upcoming episode of Centric's Being, airing on April 8th at 10 p.m.


