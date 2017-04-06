Don Lemon Gets Bill O’Reilly All The Way Together On Twitter

If you lie on the CNN anchor, he has no problem putting your sexual harassment lawsuits on blast.

The Light NC staff
Since Trump was elected, it’s seems like Don Lemon is not tolerating any fools—and Tuesday wasn’t any different. He took to Twitter to fire back at Bill O’Reilly who accused the CNN anchor of refusing to cover the false allegations that former Obama official Susan Rice improperly “unmasked” Trump aides.

Lemon tweeted: “False, I did not refuse to cover the story. But I did cover your sexual harassment allegations. Did you?”



According to The Huffington Post, the situation started on Monday night when on his CNN evening show, Lemon addressed the unsubstantiated claims that Rice spied and leaked names of #45’s administration.

“There is no evidence whatsoever that the Trump team was spied on illegally. There is no evidence that backs up the president’s original claim.” he told the audience.

But he wasn’t done:  “And on this program tonight we will not insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise, nor will we aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.”

Of course, O’Reilly interpreted Lemon’s disclaimer as a refusal to give airtime to the matter:

O’Reilly learned that lying on Lemon is not in his best interest—he will put your past on blast and not even blink twice about it. On Sunday The New Times reported that O’Reilly and his employer agreed to pay $13 million in settlements to five women who alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse.

Funny how O’Reilly never mentioned that during his show this week.

SOURCE: The Huffington Post

Bill O'reilly , CNN , Don Lemon , Twitter Beef

