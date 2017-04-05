Get Up Erica
Tina & Erica Campbell Talk About The Humble Beginnings Of Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell, otherwise known as Mary Mary, talk about their 17 years singing together and how it all started when they were kids. They reveal that they didn’t grow up trying to be professional singers from the very beginning, and how singing in church planted the seeds. Tina talks about being too shy to sing, while Erica was the star soloist at church. Erica & Tina also talk about the first time they realized they sounded good together.

Plus, Erica & Tina talk about their early recording sessions in their bathroom of their childhood home, which were the first recordings that Warryn Campbell heard later. Tina also talks about the good and bad memories she has of being Mary Mary. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Erica Campbell , Mary Mary , Tina Campbell

