Tina & Erica Campbell Talk About The Humble Beginnings Of Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell, otherwise known as Mary Mary, talk about their 17 years singing together and how it all started when they were kids. They reveal that they didn’t grow up trying to be professional singers from the very beginning, and how singing in church planted the seeds. Tina talks about being too shy to sing, while Erica was the star soloist at church. Erica & Tina also talk about the first time they realized they sounded good together.
Plus, Erica & Tina talk about their early recording sessions in their bathroom of their childhood home, which were the first recordings that Warryn Campbell heard later. Tina also talks about the good and bad memories she has of being Mary Mary. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: La’Porsha Renae Sings A Bunch Of Her Favorite Mary Mary Songs! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Jor’Dan Armstrong On Being Influenced By Mary Mary & Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Mary Mary On The Love They Have For Their Mom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
1. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 1 of 46
2. 14530057884528Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Tiff Joy & Ricky DillardSource:Getty 3 of 46
4. Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:Getty 4 of 46
5. Isaac Carree & Donald LawrenceSource:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kelly PriceSource:Getty 6 of 46
7. Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:Getty 7 of 46
8. Lisa Page Brooks & Tasha Page LockhartSource:Getty 8 of 46
9. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 9 of 46
10. Kierra Sheard & Tasha CobbsSource:Getty 10 of 46
11. Fred Hammond & Deborah CoxSource:Getty 11 of 46
12. Jonathan Nelson & TamiaSource:Getty 12 of 46
13. Tamela MannSource:Getty 13 of 46
14. Yolanda Adams & Brian Courtney WilsonSource:Getty 14 of 46
15. BeBe & CeCe WinansSource:Getty 15 of 46
16. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 16 of 46
17. CeCe Winans & BeBe WinansSource:Getty 17 of 46
18. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 18 of 46
19. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 19 of 46
20. Mary MarySource:Getty 20 of 46
21. Deborah CoxSource:Getty 21 of 46
22. Tasha Page Lockhart & Lisa Page BrooksSource:Getty 22 of 46
23. Teddy Campbell, Tina Campbell, Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 23 of 46
24. Grant Hill & TamiaSource:Getty 24 of 46
25. BeBe Winans & CeCe WinansSource:Getty 25 of 46
26. Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:Getty 26 of 46
27. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 27 of 46
28. Veda Howard & KeKe WyattSource:TV One 28 of 46
29. Veda Howard & Kierra SheardSource:TV One 29 of 46
30. Veda Howard & Stevie JSource:TV One 30 of 46
31. Veda Howard, Grant Hill & TamiaSource:TV One 31 of 46
32. 1453059819769Source:TV One 32 of 46
33. Veda Howard & Kelly PriceSource:TV One 33 of 46
34. Veda Howard & Brian Courtney WilsonSource:TV One 34 of 46
35. Veda Howard & Willie Moore Jr.Source:TV One 35 of 46
36. Veda Howard, CeCe Winans & BeBe WinansSource:TV One 36 of 46
37. Veda Howard & Fred HammondSource:TV One 37 of 46
38. Veda Howard, David Mann & Tamela MannSource:TV One 38 of 46
39. Veda Howard & Byron CageSource:TV One 39 of 46
40. 14530597715945Source:TV One 40 of 46
41. 14530597654355Source:TV One 41 of 46
42. 1453059759355Source:TV One 42 of 46
43. 14530597515826Source:TV One 43 of 46
44. 14530597454029Source:TV One 44 of 46
45. 14530597386463Source:TV One 45 of 46
46. 14530597320187Source:TV One 46 of 46