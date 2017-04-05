Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, No Chitlins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As head of the Member Relations Committee, it is Kev On Stage‘s job to relay the concerns of the church body to the pastor. In this letter from a church member, the writer is concerned about an overuse of chitlins by the Mother’s Board.

In the food they sell after church, they have made a gradual change from veggies and other healthy dishes, to only chitlin based dishes, and it’s pulling focus during the service. Check out this funny exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

