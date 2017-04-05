Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, No Chitlins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

As head of the Member Relations Committee, it is Kev On Stage‘s job to relay the concerns of the church body to the pastor. In this letter from a church member, the writer is concerned about an overuse of chitlins by the Mother’s Board.
In the food they sell after church, they have made a gradual change from veggies and other healthy dishes, to only chitlin based dishes, and it’s pulling focus during the service. Check out this funny exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, What Are We Building? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Kev On Stage: Can We Get An Organic Praise Break? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kev On Stage’s Prayer: Know What You Want To Eat [EXCLUSIVE]
Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There
15 photos Launch gallery
Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party & We Were There
1. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party1 of 15
2. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party2 of 15
3. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party3 of 15
4. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party4 of 15
5. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party5 of 15
6. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party6 of 15
7. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party7 of 15
8. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party8 of 15
9. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party9 of 15
10. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party10 of 15
11. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party11 of 15
12. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party12 of 15
13. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party13 of 15
14. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party14 of 15
15. Erykah Badu Hosts Soul Train Soul Food Vegan Dinner Party15 of 15
comments – Add Yours