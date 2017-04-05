Entertainment News
THE BUZZ LIVE: 90s Music Trivia With Jermaine Dupri

Host Shamika Sanders sits down for a fun conversation with the musical G.O.A.T himself, Jermaine Dupri

The Light NC staff
Our entertainment host Shamika Sanders, sat down with musical legend Jermaine Dupri to discuss some of his greatest hits from the 90s and beyond. Can you guess the lyric? Dupri also introduces his new artists, who will be performing at SoSoSummer 2017.

