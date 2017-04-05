Ericaism: Being A Little Girl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about the little girl she used to be. She explains that, as a young girl, although she was optimistic, she was insecure. And that little girl is still a part of her and how she looks at herself even now, as a grown woman.

Erica dedicates this message to the women out there who are still wrestling with that little girl, with issues from their childhood that cause them to doubt themselves and their capabilities. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

