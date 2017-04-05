Willie Moore, Jr. Does His Wife Patricia’s Makeup!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Willie Moore, Jr. and his wife Patricia Moore are absolutely adorable. The couple recently teamed up for a video on Patricia’s Makeup Mommy YouTube channel.

Patricia let Willie apply her makeup, or as the kids are calling it these days, “beat her face.”

“I need to conceal you?” Willie asked. See the hilarious video above!

Patricia’s Makeup Tips:

*Always wash your hands before touching your face.

*Brush your brows up and over.

*When coloring in your eyebrows, always stop at the end of your eye.

*Blend your makeup with a brush using a “press and roll” hand motion.

