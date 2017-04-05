Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Why Erica Campbell Was Hesitant To Wear One Of Her Stellar Awards Dresses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


As host of the 32nd Annual Stellar Awards, Erica Campbell was able to wear several stunning ensembles onstage. Aside from the show-stopping black dress that caught everyone’s attention on the red carpet, there were a couple other numbers. Erica talks about her process of dreaming up all of the evening’s looks with her stylist, J. Bolin.

There was one dress, however, that Erica Campbell was hesitant to wear. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Fashion Tips: J. Bolin On Styling Erica Campbell For The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Anthony Brown On Preparing To Co-Host The Stellar Awards With Erica Campbell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About Her Experience Hosting The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

dresses , Erica Campbell , Griff , Host , stellar awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 6 days ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago