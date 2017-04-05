Why Erica Campbell Was Hesitant To Wear One Of Her Stellar Awards Dresses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As host of the 32nd Annual Stellar Awards, Erica Campbell was able to wear several stunning ensembles onstage. Aside from the show-stopping black dress that caught everyone’s attention on the red carpet, there were a couple other numbers. Erica talks about her process of dreaming up all of the evening’s looks with her stylist, J. Bolin.

There was one dress, however, that Erica Campbell was hesitant to wear. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

