Heather Kibble Of Virtue On Why She Was Hesitant To Be A Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Virtue is a trio of sisters Karima Kibble, Heather Martin, and Ebony Holland, who have been at it for 20 years. They are one of the best-selling female gospel groups of all time! They talk about health, their new single, “I Love You,” and how they evolved through a few different versions of the group before becoming the group they are today.

Heather explains why she was hesitant about and even running from joining the group at first, and how she eventually got pulled into it. Check out the audio player above to hear more of this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

