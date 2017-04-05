Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Heather Kibble Of Virtue On Why She Was Hesitant To Be A Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Virtue is a trio of sisters Karima Kibble, Heather Martin, and Ebony Holland, who have been at it for 20 years. They are one of the best-selling female gospel groups of all time! They talk about health, their new single, “I Love You,” and how they evolved through a few different versions of the group before becoming the group they are today.

Heather explains why she was hesitant about and even running from joining the group at first, and how she eventually got pulled into it. Check out the audio player above to hear more of this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Dr. Griffin Rodgers On How Not Getting Enough Sleep Impacts Your Body [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Da’dra On Receiving $50,000 To Record Her Album From A Total Stranger [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  On Album #9, Earnest Pugh Explains Why He’s Not Tired Of Making Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

 

career , God , gospel , Music , Singing , sisters , trio , Virtue

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 6 days ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago