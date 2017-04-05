Entertainment News
All 8 Ivy League Schools Want This New Jersey Teenagers’ #BlackGirlMagic

Hello Beautiful Staff
Ifeoma White-Thorpe wants to study Biology and work in global health, so she decided to apply to all 8 Ivy league schools because they, “have great research facilities.” What happened next is awesome: she got accepted into all.

The New Jersey teenager revealed she was shaking when she received her eighth acceptance letter, “I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said, ‘Congratulations.’

She’s not sure where she will attend yet, but her parents have said that the choice is up to Ifeoma. To make the decision even more difficult, she can add Stanford to the elite mix.

Ifeoma is currently a senior at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. The high school’s motto is, “Changing the world, one student at a time.”

They certainly are doing this with young Ifeoma. Congratulations!

SOURCE: CNN

