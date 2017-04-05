Black Teen Accepted To All 8 Ivy League Schools

A 17-year-old New Jersey student has a serious dilemma that most of us wish we had back in high school: which elite university to attend?
WABC-TV reports that Ifeoma White-Thorpe received acceptance letters from all eight Ivy League schools and Stanford University.
“I was shaking, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,’ like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said ‘Congratulations’ and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness…,’” the Morris Hills High School senior told WABC.
Ifeoma, who wants to study biology and enter the global health field, decided to shoot for the stars when applying to colleges.
The schools were impressed with her impeccable academic credentials. Among the highlights, Ifeoma earned straight A’s in her AP classes and won the national Selma Speech and Essay Contest in 2015.
Ifeoma’s proud mom, Patricia White-Thorpe, told ABC News her daughter is hardworking and was gifted from childhood.
“As a little girl, she was a great writer. I remember when she was in kindergarten. She spoke on behalf of the kindergarten class and it blew our minds away,” she recalled.
White-Thorpe noted that Ifeoma won the 2017 Coca-Cola Scholars award. She is among the 150 winners out of about 86,000 students nationwide who applied for the competitive scholarship.
Todd Toriello, principal at Morris Hills High School, told ABC News that Ifeoma has been a student leader since her freshman year.
“She understands the importance of giving back to her school service and currently serves the student body as the student government association president. As a senior, she’s challenged herself in rigorous course work,” he said.
Decisions, decisions, decisions. Which school to choose?
Ifeoma said she received Harvard University’s acceptance letter early in the process and thought she would go there. But then, other acceptance letters started rolling in, and now she can’t choose.
Her parents told WABC that they’re leaving it up to their daughter to decide.
SOURCE: WABC-TV, ABC News
