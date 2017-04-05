Dave Bliss Leaves Post After Baylor Murder Documentary Aired

Southwestern Christian University men’s basketball coach Dave Bliss resigned Monday after Showtime aired a Disgraced documentary on the 2003 murder of former Baylor player Patrick Dennehy, reports Deadspin.

…Bliss was the Bears’ coach at the time, and his handling of the scandal is a major part of the documentary.

Bliss agreed to be interviewed for the documentary, even though it would inevitably reflect harshly on his time in charge of Baylor. After Dennehy was killed, Bliss repeatedly claimed that he had paid his tuition at Baylor by selling drugs. In fact, Bliss had violated NCAA rules by paying Dennehy’s tuition himself after Dennehy transferred from New Mexico. The NCAA was closing in on Bliss, and he cooked up the drug dealing story (which Waco PD say there is no evidence for) to shake investigators.

No official reason was given for Bliss’ departure, with the university confirming the resignation and their commitment to helping student athletes reach success, reports the Chicago Tribune.

