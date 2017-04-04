Teen Gets Into Stanford By Writing #BlackLivesMatter On His Application 100 Times

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Teen Gets Into Stanford By Writing #BlackLivesMatter On His Application 100 Times

Muslim-American Ziad Ahmed took a beautiful risk and it paid off beautifully.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

When high school senior Ziad Ahmed replied to the question on his Stanford application, “What matters to you, and why?” he wrote #BlackLivesMatter.

One hundred times.

Last week, the 18-year-old got into the prestigious West Coast university.

On Saturday, Ahmed posted his “essay” and acceptance letter on Twitter with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. It has gotten over 3,500 likes.

To me, to be Muslim is to be a BLM ally, and I honestly can’t imagine it being any other way for me,” the Princeton Day School senior said to Mic.com. “Furthermore, it’s critical to realize that one-fourth to one-third of the Muslim community in America are black … and to separate justice for Muslims from justices for the black community is to erase the realities of the plurality of our community.”

But before you think this was some gimmick, the Bangladeshi-American teen has receipts. Mic reports he has been invited to the White house and recognized as an Muslim-American change-maker under the Obama administration. Ahmed also gave a TedxTalk in Panama City, Panama, in 2005 and founded his own teen organization, Redefy, as well as founded a youth-based consulting business.

Ahmed has also been accepted to Yale and Princeton. He says he may study international relations, cognitive science, economics or comparative studies in race and ethnicity, but is not sure.

And the reason he only put a hashtag 100 times with nothing further?

The insistence on an explanation is inherently dehumanizing,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed has until May 1 to decide which school will be so lucky to get him.

SOURCE: Mic.com

SEE ALSO:

Black Lives Matter Activists Shift Attention to State Capitols

New York Student Accepted At All 8 Ivy League Schools

#BlackLivesMatter , muslim-americans , Stanford University

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 6 days ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago