Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Former NBA All-Star Patrick Ewing Returns To Georgetown As Head Coach

Once a Hoya, always a Hoya.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Georgetown, the Washington, D.C. school that once dominated college basketball with alumni like Allen Iverson, has hired one of its own to lead the team.

Former New York Knick and NBA all-star player Patrick Ewing has been named the new head coach at Georgetown, replacing John Thompson III, the son of legendary Black coach, John Thompson, who coached Ewing from 1982-1985.

John Thompson III was fired on March 23, reports ESPN.

“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life,” Ewing, 54, said in a statement. “Georgetown is my home and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.

During the time Ewing played with Georgetown, the team went to the NCAA championship three times, and won one national title. He went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA, playing 15 of his 17 years in the pros with the New York Knicks. Ewing is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The center was previously the associate head coach of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

SOURCE: ESPN.com

SEE ALSO:

“Disgraced” Tells Story Of Murdered Baylor University Basketball Player

Patrick Ewing: I Didn’t Attend UNC Because Of Klan Rally

allen iverson , charlotte hornets , Chris Mullen , Georgetown University , John Thompson , NBA , Patrick Ewing

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 6 days ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago