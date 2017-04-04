Local
The Light 103.9’s “Strong Finish” End Of School Year Celebration Tour

Melissa Wade
On site at Bethesda Christian School

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

The Light 103.9 will visit some of our local school to encourage the youth in our community to do their very best and have a strong finish with the end of year testing.

The Light 103.9 is officially kicking off our Strong Finish End of School Year Celebration Tour, on Wednesday April 5th at Word of God Christian Academy.

If you would like the Light 103.9 to visit your school call (919)863-4832 and leave us a message.

The Strong Finish End of School Year Celebration Tour brought to you by The Light 103.9 mobile app, OneVIPcard.com and The Light 103.9

Strong Finish End of School Year Celebration Tour , Word of God Christian Academy

