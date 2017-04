And I said "YES!" ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R #ILoveHim #IconicJewels A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Congratulations to Martin Lawrence who proposed to his girlfriend Roberta Moradfar, over the weekend. This will be Martin’s third marriage and we wish him a very long and happy one.

Take a look at this rock!

This is going to someone very special #M ❤R #proposal #love #engagementring #emeraldcutdiamond #custommade #beverlyhills #diamonds #platinum #iconicjewels #iconic_jewels A post shared by Iconic Jewels Beverly Hills (@iconic_jewels) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

