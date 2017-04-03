GRIFF & Erica Campbell On Protecting Kids From Traumatic Experiences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell and GRIFF were having a conversation about recognizing dysfunction and steering you and your family away from it. GRIFF opens up about growing up knowing dysfunction, and therefore knowing what he doesn’t want for his daughters. He and Erica talk about vigilance being the key in that effort; paying attention what your kids say, and how they say it; who they talk about, and how they talk about them.

GRIFF explains how he uses his children’s behavior as guidance so that they may understand. Check out this exclusive video to hear this crucial conversation on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

