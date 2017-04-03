Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF & Erica Campbell On Protecting Kids From Traumatic Experiences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Erica Campbell and GRIFF were having a conversation about recognizing dysfunction and steering you and your family away from it. GRIFF opens up about growing up knowing dysfunction, and therefore knowing what he doesn’t want for his daughters. He and Erica talk about vigilance being the key in that effort; paying attention what your kids say, and how they say it; who they talk about, and how they talk about them.

GRIFF explains how he uses his children’s behavior as guidance so that they may understand. Check out this exclusive video to hear this crucial conversation on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Your Kids Are Your Legacy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: “It Ain’t Me, It’s You- And Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell On Making Sure Her Kids Don’t Fall Into “Preacher’s Kid” Stereotypes [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

dysfunction , Erica Campbell , family , Griff , kids , Parenthood , trauma

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 5 days ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 4 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago