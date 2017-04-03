Lifestyle
Here’s What Tina Fey Had To Say To The College-Educated White Women Who Voted For Trump

"You can't look away because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually," the comedian told the crowd during a March 31 ACLU event.

During a Facebook Live fundraiser on March 31 for the American Civil Liberties Union, comedian Tina Fey criticized college-educated White women who voted for President Donald Trump.

From the Washington Post:

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” the actress and comedian said. “You can’t look away because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

Fey made the comments during a conversation that centered largely on women’s reproductive rights. She sat down with Donna Lieberman, executive director of the ACLU in New York, and Louise Melling, the organization’s deputy legal director, during an interview segment of Friday’s four-hour-long telethon fundraiser.

At the end of her interview, Fey added: “I personally would like to make my own pledge to college-educated white women to not look away, not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.” 

Hillary Clinton failed to garner the votes she needed from college-educated White women to win the election. According to exit polls analyzed by The Post, she won 52 percent of that demographic—not much better than former President Barack Obama in 2008 and other recent Democratic presidential candidates, including her husband Bill Clinton in 1996.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

