Local Talent Selected To Perform On Women’s Empowerment Local Stage

Jerry Smith
Dancing girl

Source: Nicholas Monu / Getty

Radio One Raleigh held auditions on Wednesday March 29th for local artists to have the opportunity to perform on the local stage at Women’s Empowerment Expo 2017 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh. The event will take place on Saturday April 22, 2017 and feature Keynote Speaker Taraji P. Henson. The following local artists were selected by the panel of judges to perform at the event.

  1. Brittany Turner
  2. Fatt Sosa
  3. Darvis Carr
  4. Malachi Evans
  5. Nefateria Hash
  6. Angela Smith Kent
  7. Brianna Joi Ramos
  8. Stanley Sanders
  9. N’Kogniito
  10. Queens of Diamonds

Tickets

 

Angela Smith Kent , Brianna Joi Ramos , Brittany Turner , Darvis Carr , Fatt Sosa , Malachi Evans , N’Kogniito , Nefateria Hash , Queens of Diamonds , Stanley Sanders , Taraji P Henson , the light 103.9 , Women's Empowerment Expo 2017

