Ericaism: You Need To Find Something To Do (You’re Bored) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks to those folks who find time to get a little too comfortable on other people’s pages on social media. Sometimes, they get all rilled up over somebody else and they choices they are making, and get to typing long paragraphs of judgement on their pages.

Erica reads scriptures that explain why such an activity is not the best use of one’s time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

8 photos Launch gallery

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Continue reading Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A “Black” Woman

Tyrese Attacked On Social Media For Not Marrying A "Black" Woman

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

