Ericaism: You Need To Find Something To Do (You’re Bored) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks to those folks who find time to get a little too comfortable on other people’s pages on social media. Sometimes, they get all rilled up over somebody else and they choices they are making, and get to typing long paragraphs of judgement on their pages.

Erica reads scriptures that explain why such an activity is not the best use of one’s time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

