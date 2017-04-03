Entertainment News
Sister, Sister: Tamar Braxton’s Nephew Calls Her Out For Being Petty About Traci’s Birthday

Tamar incited some family drama when she jokingly snubbed her sister's bday.

The Light NC staff
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Sibling rivalry doesn’t stop no matter how old you are.

Reality star and songstress Tamar Braxton threw a little shade at her big sister, when she declared Traci’s birthday #TamarBraxton day. Even her nephew had to call his auntie out:

After he commented, Tamar revised her post, saying there was ‘no shame, no harm meant by this post.’

#TamarBraxton says she wasn't being shady towards her sister! #UpdatedCaption View previous post!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

We all know how this goes in families. It’s all love.

