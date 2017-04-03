Entertainment News
‘Fate Of The Furious’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Roman Pearce Ousted From Top 10 Most Wanted List

The Light NC staff
Flying cars, big muscles and action-packed scenes culminate in the final chapter of Fate Of The Furious.

Franchise favorites Tyrese, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and their respective characters reunite for one last vengeful-filled hoorah when Dom is seduced back into the crime world. Metal will clash and the fate as Dom and Letty’s future hangs in limbo.

Watch this EXCLUSIVE clip to see what happens when Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) finds out he is no longer in Interpool’s top 10 most wanted list.

