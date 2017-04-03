Erica Campbell Talks About Her Experience Hosting The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell was the host of the 32nd Annual Stellar Awards this year! She and GRIFF talked about her experience on gospel’s biggest night, changing in and out of multiple outfits, and sharing in a love of music and God with her peers.

The show featured stellar performances from Fred Hammond, Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, and many more. Catch it April 9th on TVOne, and check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

