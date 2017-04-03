3 Year Old Boy Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car

Sunday night Fuquay Varina Police said a 3-year-old boy who darted out in the road was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle. Police said that the family was at a restaurant when the boy ran from the restaurant parking lot and into the street.

The boy’s family ran after him and tried to stop him but couldn’t catch him in time to prevent him from being hit by the car. The driver of the car was not injured and stopped after the accident. Authorities said a officer who was near by was waved down and did CPR on the boy before EMS arrived.

Source: abc11.com

