Local
Home > Local

3 Year Old Boy Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car

Jerry Smith
Leave a comment
Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital

Source: Paul Burns / Getty

Sunday night Fuquay Varina Police said a 3-year-old boy who darted out in the road was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle. Police said that the family was at a restaurant when the boy ran from the restaurant parking lot and into the street.

The boy’s family ran after him and tried to stop him but couldn’t catch him in time to prevent him from being hit by the car. The driver of the car was not injured and stopped after the accident.  Authorities said a officer who was near by was waved down and did CPR on the boy before EMS arrived.

Source: abc11.com

 

3 Year Old Boy Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car , Fuquay varina

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 4 days ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago