GRIFF’s Prayer: Thanks For Taking A Chunk Out Of 85 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This edition of GRIFF’s Prayer is special for the people of Atlanta. GRIFF says this one is for the people who have been sitting in traffic all week, unsure of what to do to make the situation better. People who wished they could figure out another way to get to work.

Well, now that a chunk has been taken out of I-85, people are going to have to break out the maps and the compasses and figure out how to get around old school. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

