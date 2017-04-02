Entertainment News
She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

Check out Roberta Moradfar's beautiful ring!

The Light NC staff
Martin Lawrence and his girlfriend Roberta Moradfar are going to be jumping the broom!

The iconic comedian and actor proposed to Moradfar on March 31—and naturally she said yes.

Moradfar, an aesthetics nurse practitioner, posted the special news on Instagram: “And I said “YES!” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R#ILoveHim #IconicJewels.”

Check out that beautiful ring! It’s a square cut stone with encrusted diamonds in the band that spells out “M *heart* R.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

