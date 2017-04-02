Chicago Teen Arrested On Charges For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook Live

NewsOne Staff

A Chicago teen has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live. According to NBC News, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced that the Chicago Police Department apprehended one juvenile offender and others are expected to be arrested as the probe surrounding the incident moves forward.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Chicago girl that was streamed live on Facebook and watched by about 40 people who didn’t report it to authorities, police said late Saturday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Police have said the attack involved five or six males, and Guglielmi said the boy “was one of the offenders in the video.”

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is slated to provide more details at a news conference Sunday morning.

The suspect will face charges that include aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography, and dissemination of child pornography, reports the outlet.

According to NBC News, the video was the second time that an attack in Chicago was streamed on Facebook Live within the past few months.

