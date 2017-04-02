Dr. Griffin Rodgers On How Not Getting Enough Sleep Impacts Your Body [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Dr. Griffin Rodgers is the director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases. He talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the connection between diabetes and kidney disease. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the main causes of Kidney disease in adults. Diabetes is also the leading cause of blindness, and Kidney failure.
Dr. Griffin Rodgers details how we can prevent these diseases, get tested for them, and more. Plus, he explains how even how much we sleep can take such a toll on our bodies. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Healthy Ever After: 10 Reasons Why Good Sleep Is Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Healthy Ever After: Do’s, Don’ts & Benefits Of Fasting [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Healthy Ever After: Why Sugar Is Actually The Worst Thing For Your Body [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human.”
Source:Getty
1 of 11
2. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas.
Source:Getty
2 of 11
3. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school.
Source:Getty
3 of 11
4. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts.
Source:Getty
4 of 11
5. Lena Dunham is often open about her anxiety and OCD, once saying, “To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it’s mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I’m glad I did.”
Source:Instagram
5 of 11
6. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, “I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control.”
Source:Getty
6 of 11
7. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007.
Source:Getty
7 of 11
8. Zayn Malik’s anxiety is often so crippling, it’s caused him to cancel shows.
Source:Getty
8 of 11
9. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, “I’m not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward.”
Source:Getty
9 of 11
10. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.'”
Source:Getty
10 of 11
11. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health.”
Source:Getty
11 of 11