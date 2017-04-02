Dr. Griffin Rodgers On How Not Getting Enough Sleep Impacts Your Body [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of Healthy Ever After, Dr. Griffin Rodgers is the director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases. He talks with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the connection between diabetes and kidney disease. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the main causes of Kidney disease in adults. Diabetes is also the leading cause of blindness, and Kidney failure.

Dr. Griffin Rodgers details how we can prevent these diseases, get tested for them, and more. Plus, he explains how even how much we sleep can take such a toll on our bodies. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

