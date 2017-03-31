Atlanta Bridge Collapses Due To Fire, No Injuries

During rush hour on Thursday in Atlanta, a massive fire caused an interstate bridge to collapse, just moments after witnesses said police halted traffic and turned cars away from the collapsing overpass. According to officials no one was hurt despite towering flames and clouds of smoke.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the fire burned for over an hour under I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road. The interstate which is a major route for the U.S. South that runs through the core of Atlanta was closed indefinitely.

All motorists were warned by The Department of Transportation to stay off I-85. The long-term impact on traffic was not immediately known, however on Thursday night traffic was bumper to bumper on nearby surface streets as people scrambled to find detours.

Mayor Kasim Reed called the incident “as serious a transportation crisis as we can imagine.”

