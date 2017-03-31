HB2 Repealed, But Many Are Unhappy With The Alternative

After 53 weeks ago, the controversial state law limiting the rights of the LGBT community and transgender bathroom access, was repealed on Thursday.

During an afternoon press conference Cooper said “We are a welcoming state – our people are welcoming – but House Bill 2 was not. Today, our laws are catching up with our people.

After the December repeal attempt resulted in a bout of finger-pointing, Cooper and Republican legislative leaders negotiated over several weeks to try to rebuild some type of trust and find common ground with which both sides could live. Several potential deals were short lived before the final agreement.

House Bill 142 regarding occupational licensing boards, was scratched and replaced with language entirely repealing House Bill 2 and stating that only the General Assembly can regulate access to multiple-occupancy bathrooms, locker rooms and changing facilities. The bill also prohibits local governments from enacting or amending ordinances regulating private employment practices or public accommodations until Dec. 1, 2020.

The revised bill was newly titled “Reset of S.L. 2016-3,” referring to House Bill 2’s formal session law number.

Governor Cooper is quoted by saying “This is not a perfect deal or my preferred solution. It stops short of many things we need to do as a state. This new law is a compromise, but we stopped Republican leaders from adding provisions that permanently placed LGBT rights subject to referendum or allowed people to use religious beliefs to discriminate.”

