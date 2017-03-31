‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Files Restraining Order Against Ex Matt Jordan

Danielle Jennings

If you’ve been following the relationship drama surrounding Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her on-again, off-again…and on-again, off-again boyfriend Matt Jordan, you know that there is always some outlandish accusations and situations that the former couple find themselves in.

This time Kenya Moore appears to have officially had enough of her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan because she just filed a restraining order against him to keep him away from her for good. According to TMZ , everything came to a head when Moore said that Jordan allegedly threatened her by telling a mutual friend that “she [would] get what she deserves.”

The full details of the restraining order are below:

Kenya Moore says she’s had to dodge up to 30 phone calls a day from her ex-BF, Matt Jordan, so she went to court to get protection. In legal docs, Kenya says Matt threatened her last week, after she blocked his harassing calls.

The couple broke up after a nightmare vacation last year in Mexico, which Kenya mentions in her request for a restraining order. She adds Matt kicked in a hotel door and threw her suitcase in the driveway after they got back.

Last week, she [said] things haven’t gotten any better since [that infamous Mexico altercation] last summer. The judge granted her the restraining order which requires Matt to stay 200 yards away from Kenya, and stop all harassing or intimidating behavior toward her or her family.

This is definitely not the first time that Matt Jordan has faced issues with the law, as the reality star was arrested four times in 2016 on a variety of charges.

