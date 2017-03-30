Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Your Kids Are Your Legacy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that children are a gift from the Lord. She reads a passage from the bible that spells that out exactly. Erica explains that what you put into your kids, you send out into the world via them. So you have to be responsible for raising your kids with great care, because they are your legacy. Where ever your kids go, they will always be a representation of you. 

Erica recalls a story of when she and her sister hopped out of the car when a man was talking rudely to their mother at a gas story. She explains why this a great example of children feeling loved and nurtured by their parents, so much that they feel they must stand up for them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

