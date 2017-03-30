Faith Walking: Consequences Of Sin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains the consequences of sin. Often, when we talk about sin, we talk about repentance, and God’s mercy and forgiveness. But it’s also important to pay attention to the consequences. There is always a consequence to your actions, and there is no action you can take that God can’t see.

Erica talks about the importance of making sure your life is right. “Every action that you do down here on earth sends a message to heaven,” she says. It’s not the easiest thing to do, but if you do your best to be your best at all times, there are so many rewards. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

