Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: Consequences Of Sin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains the consequences of sin. Often, when we talk about sin, we talk about repentance, and God’s mercy and forgiveness. But it’s also important to pay attention to the consequences. There is always a consequence to your actions, and there is no action you can take that God can’t see.

Erica talks about the importance of making sure your life is right. “Every action that you do down here on earth sends a message to heaven,” she says. It’s not the easiest thing to do, but if you do your best to be your best at all times, there are so many rewards. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED:  Faith Walking: Redwood Trees [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Keys To Success [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Quiet Sometimes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

consequences , faith walking , forgiveness , God , mercy , sin

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 18 hours ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago