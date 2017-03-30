GRIFF’s Prayer: “It Ain’t Me, It’s You- And Your Kids” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF addresses the idea some women have that they have trouble dating because men just don’t like women with kids. And while that may be true for some women, GRIFF explains that sometimes, it’s because of the kids themselves that men lose interest.

“Some of ya’ll got bad kids,” GRIFF explains. He hilariously gives some examples of some of the kids and the behaviors that drive people away. Check out this funny exclusive video for the whole prayer, in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

