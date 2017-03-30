Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: The Keys Are In Your Hand [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that we all lose our keys. Sometimes, she says, she finds herself looking around frantically for her keys until she realizes that they are in her pocket already- or even in her hand. This moment is a great symbol for the way we are with “all that God has for us.”

Erica reads from scriptures that explain that God has armed us with what we need to overcome the struggles that life throws at us- God’s word. God’s word is the key! And despite this, some of us won’t turn to it when we are struggling. We have to shake that habit, Erica explains, and use your keys! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: God Answers Prayers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: God Responds [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Ericaism: My Voice Matters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

10 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell Takes Over The Allstate Expo

Erica Campbell , ericaism , god's , keys , word

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 18 hours ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago