Ericaism: The Keys Are In Your Hand [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that we all lose our keys. Sometimes, she says, she finds herself looking around frantically for her keys until she realizes that they are in her pocket already- or even in her hand. This moment is a great symbol for the way we are with “all that God has for us.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Erica reads from scriptures that explain that God has armed us with what we need to overcome the struggles that life throws at us- God’s word. God’s word is the key! And despite this, some of us won’t turn to it when we are struggling. We have to shake that habit, Erica explains, and use your keys! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: God Answers Prayers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: God Responds [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: My Voice Matters [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]