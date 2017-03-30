Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

Holy Grounds! Pastor Marlon Lock’s ‘You Covered Me’ vs. Lecrae’s ‘Blessings’

Wmjshow Staff
Leave a comment

LISTEN!



VOTE!


Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook and Follow Us on Twitter

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

61 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!


Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout

35 photos Launch gallery

Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout

Continue reading Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout

Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout

<strong>Willie Moore</strong> is a revered visionary, devoted husband and father and is determined to make a positive impression through music, media, and family entertainment.


The Willie Moore Jr. Show

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 18 hours ago
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 weeks ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago